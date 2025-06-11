Harrogate festival favourite House of Burlesque returns for raucous cabaret event

House of Burlesque

The feather-rustling House of Burlesque is back in town for a raucous night of cabaret.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by the internationally renowned Tempest Rose, the UK's top satirical showgirls and hugely popular Festival regulars return to Harrogate for a glamorous and uplifting burlesque cabaret, followed by the legendary Silent Disco afterparty.

This irreverent troupe head to the ballroom at The Old Swan Hotel (July 11) for another night of risqué and rhinestoned revelry, taking a deep dive into the subversive roots of British burlesque, blending wit, glamour, and social commentary like no one else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

House of Burlesque has redefined the art form for the 21st century, with past residencies at iconic venues like The Hippodrome Casino Leicester Square, The Underbelly Spiegeltent, The Vaults Waterloo, and The Shard. They’ve graced stages from Christmas in Leicester Square to Sway Bar, and appeared on the BBC, MTV, and Channel 4.

The seating is unreserved theatre style for what is always a welcoming and inclusive show. After the curtain falls, the night continues with audience members encouraged to grab their headphones and hit the dance floor for the Silent Disco, where DJs spin everything from retro bangers to dancefloor anthems.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “It’s always great to welcome back Festival legends and House of Burlesque definitely fit into this category.

“Audiences love them – and rightly so. They light up the Festival and bring with them a little bit of mischievous fun.”​​​​​​​