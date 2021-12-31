Harrogate events coming up this New Year's weekend and January 2022

Enjoy a rocking weekend with Harrogate band MFOR at the Blues Bar on New Year's Eve and Monteys on Sunday, January 2.

Due to concern over the Omicron variant and uncertainty over Covid restrictions, some of the events below may be subject to possible changes/postponements.

Please always check with venue before venturing out.

Events

Friday, December 31, 8pm:

Pop rock covers band MFOR play from Queen to The Killers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate. Ticket only.

Sunday, January 2, 9pm:

Pop rock covers band MFOR at Monteys, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Until January 16, 2022:

Cinderella, Harrogate Theatre’s family pantomime.

Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Friday, January 7, 7.30pm:

The Best of G&S at the Royal Hall, Harrogate featuring The National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, led by baritone Simon Butteriss, and accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra.

Saturday, January 8, 7.30pm:

The Magic of Vienna Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate presented by the renowned National Festival Orchestra, conducted by Aidan Faughey.

Monday, January 10, 7.45pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Academy Award winning Nomadland (12a) at Harrogate Odeon.

More information at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/

Monday, January 10, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents Schubert, Faure and Walton with Ian Tindale (piano) and Ensemble Kopernikus at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tickets available at www.riponconcerts.co.uk or from Little Ripon Bookshop 01765 606689.

Sunday, January 16, 2.30pm:

Harrogate Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday,January 26-Saturday, January 29, 7.30pm:

Comedian Jason Bryne - Audience Participation at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Woodlands Drama Group presents 10 Rillington Place in Harrogate Theatre Studio. Plus matinee Saturday.

Thursday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Reece Dinsdale - Reece’s Pieces at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 4-Sunday, February 6. 8pm:

Chatsworth Dance Centre presents Love To Dance 7 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 5, 7.30pm:

Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 5, 7.30pm:

Comedian Jason Manford - Like Me at Harroagte Convention Centre.

Saturday, February 5, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents blues/soul singer covers Katey Brooks at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 26, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents R’n’B from The Stumble + Dave Speight.

Friday, March 18, 8pm:

Ripley Live presents State of the Union featuring American guitarist Brooks Williams and English singer-songwriter Boo Hewerdine.

