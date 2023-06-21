News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate event with controversial artist who won the Turner Prize and was commissioned by London 2012 Olympics

One of Britain’s most unpredictable but brilliant Turner Prize winners is to come to Harrogate for an exclusive event.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

Yorkshire-born Martin Creed, who won the Turner Prize in 2001 with his controversial Work No. 227: The lights going on and off, will appear at Mercer Gallery on the final day of a ground breaking exhibition next month.

The event, called Talk and Songs, will see the engaging and witty artist, who was commissioned to mark the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games with Work No. 1197, present an hour-long one-man show on July 2 in words and music for a select audience inside Harrogate's historic gallery.

It’s not the first time Creed has visited the iconic 200-year-old spa building on Swan Road.

Current exhibition - Controversial artist Turner Prize-winning Martin Creed pictured at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate with the gallery's curator, Karen Southworth.Current exhibition - Controversial artist Turner Prize-winning Martin Creed pictured at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate with the gallery's curator, Karen Southworth.
    When the current Tate ARTIST ROOMS: MARTIN CREED exhibition was being set up earlier this year as part of a touring collection courtesy of Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, he donated a work of art to the public gallery.

    Speaking after the visit by the internationally-renowned artist, the Mercer Gallery’s curator, Karen Southworth said: “We were delighted to welcome Martin when he called to see how the exhibition was taking shape.

    "Not only did he compliment the Gallery, saying how well his work looked in the space, but he unexpectedly donated Work no 88, a piece of A4 paper crumpled into a ball to the Mercer collection."

    The exhibition, supported by the Art Fund, Henry Moore Foundation using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and Creative Scotland, has seen more than one special event happening at the Mercer Gallery.

    This Saturday, June 24 will see Mercer Gallery invite young people aged 14 to 20 to a drop-in workshop to discuss Martin Creed’s work, including Work No. 370 Balls (2004), which has taken over the entire main gallery incorporating 900 different-sized balls.

    Running from 10am to 12pm, admission is free for the event which is a collaboration with Harrogate marketing agency AitchCo, supported by Harrogate Decorative & Fine Arts Group.

    Places are limited for the event and advance booking is advised via email at [email protected]

