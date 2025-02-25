Harrogate DJ's 'banging' new single gets the thumbs-up from Jericho Keys and Craig Charles
Described as a “Big Beat banger”, Feel The Rush is released on Diesel Recordings and has been aired on both Jericho Keys’ BBC Introducing York show and Craig Charles’ BBC6 Music show.
The new single, which is available on Apple Music and Spotify, features a fantastic Mint Royale-esque remix from South African producer, Sonale.
As well as being an ace DJ, Rory Hoy, who went to St Aidan’s School in Harrogate, is also a music producer, author and filmmaker.
Never one to stand idle, the last few weeks have seen another new release from the multi-talented Hoy.
A two-track Bandcamp Exclusive EP called Mental Vengeance saw him back on Howlin’ Records USA, run by the legendary Freddy Fresh.
Rory said: “I love Howlin’ Records. It’s home to releases of some Big Beat legends such as Fatboy Slim, Krafty Kuts, Andy Ictus, and, of course, Freddy Fresh, and it was the label where I started my music career.”
A busy DJ-ing schedule this year will see Rory Hoy return to one of his favourite festivals.
Rory is to headline the main marquee at Glampfest near Scotton on Friday, May 9.
This fantastic local festival near Knaresborough seems to get bigger each time.
Running from May 9-11, this year’s Glampfest will feature a luxury glamping village, live bands, artisan trade stands, street food, beer and cocktail bars and loads of activities for children and families.
More details at: https://www.glampfest.com/
