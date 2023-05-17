Harrogate DJ revives 'Big Beat' era of Fat Boy Slim with new EP backed by BBC 6 Music’s Craig Charles

The multi-talented Rory told the history of this genre in the The Little Big Beat Book published in 2018 where he talked to the likes of Fatboy Slim, The Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy about the origins of the era-defining sound of heavy breakbeats and synthesizer-generated loops and patterns.

Now the award-winning music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker has returned to that sound himself for his new EP, It’s That Time, which is available now on all good download sites now, courtesy of Wildfire Recordings in Canada.

Rory said: “It’s been amazing to have such fantastic support from Craig Charles, who played the title track from the EP last Friday on his BBC6 Music afternoon show, and from Jericho Keys at BBC Introducing on BBC Radio York who played it again on Saturday.

DJ Rory Hoy from Knaresborough with BBC6 Music's Craig Charles.

"It’s a return to my classic Big Beat revivalist sound."

As well as playing shows across the country, Rory is a staple at big events in North Yorkshire.

Once again, he will be appearing at this year’s BedFest at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough on Saturday, June 10 and at Deer Shed Festival near Thirsk from July 28-31.

He will be on stage at the new This Is Me Festival for families with children and young people with special needs at Ripon Rugby Club on Sunday, June 25.