Harrogate DJ on bill with snooker legend Steve Davis, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass and more at Deer Shed Festival

Over the years, Deer Shed Festival at beautiful Baldersby Park near Thirsk has become almost a home festival for DJ Rory Hoy.

The multi-award-winning music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker will be performing at In The Dock stage at 9:45pm on the Friday of the three-day event running from July 28-30 – and he has a surprising guest following him after his set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Hoy said: "I am absolutely delighted to be returning to one of my favourite music festivals.

Deer Shed Festival star DJ Rory Hoy - An old skool entertainer behind the decks in the manner of Fatboy Slim. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

"It's a wonderful event and the DJ coming on after me is none other than former world snooker champion Steve Davis!"

Packed with big names, this year’s ‘Latitude of the north’ will welcome the likes of The Comet Is Coming, Public Service Broadcasting, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass, The Big Moon, James Yorkston and Nina Persson – as well as spoken word, comedy and more.

An old skool entertainer behind the decks in the manner of Fatboy Slim, Hoy’s mighty CV includes singles, albums and a massive list of remix work working with legends including Ashley Slater and Freddy Fresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has DJ-ed at many major festivals in the UK including Leeds Festival, Tour de France and more.

He’s also supported Craig Charles on his Funk & Soul tours and Craig plays his tracks regularly on his BBC6 Funk & Soul Show.