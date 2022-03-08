Harrogate district's talented Wilmore is making big waves in music industry after overcoming dyslexia

Rob Wilmore, aka Wilmore, who left Ripon Grammar School in 2017, has seen his debut EP Genre Not Included released on all major streaming platforms.

Rob Wilmore, a 23-year-old, who left Ripon Grammar School in 2017, produces a range of electronic music, including UK garage and drum and bass with a lo-fi hip hop influence.

Known as Wilmore, his debut EP, Genre Not Included, has been released on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

“I create songs, from the drums to the melody, all without knowing too much about music theory or playing an instrument,” explains Wilmore, who took A-levels in music technology, art and information technology before studying music production at Leeds Beckett University.

Although he suffers from dyslexia, Rob has always refused to let it hamper him, he says and, despite being on course for a 2:2, was thrilled to be awarded a first in his degree.

He said: “This meant a lot due to always achieving average grades at school and never achieving top marks.

"Being in the bottom set for every subject doesn’t represent your potential or ability.

"School is great but there will be so many more opportunities in life for you to do well at something.”

As well as being educated in his formative years at Ripon Grammar School, Rob also played for Harrogate Rugby Club outside school from the ages of nine to 16.

But it was his musical progress at Beckett University which saw him taking steps into the music industry.

Rob, from Dacre, benefited from an industry placement before his final year at university, when he worked for the events company Lock ‘n’ Load (now known as Louder/Worried About Henry).

As promotions manager, he helped organise huge music gigs at venues including Printworks, Ministry of Sound, O2 Brixton and SW4 Festival.

As a result, Rob now DJs for events and artist management company Six15 under the name Wilmore.

The multi-talented musician/producer/DJ has already attracted the attention of BBC Introducing Radio, with two of the songs from his new EP played several times over the past few weeks.

Wilmore credits his musical family with having a huge impact on his career: “I have always loved music and would constantly be downloading new songs onto my computer to upload onto my iPod when I was younger.”