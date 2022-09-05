Harrogate district to welcome brilliant blues rock band to play 'one of the finest blues clubs in the world'

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailed far and wide, the Gerry Jablonski Band are a high energy outfit from Scotland that blend blues roots with influences of classic rock.

Appearing courtesy of local independent promoters Ripley Live at Ripley Town Hall on Saturday September 17, GJB are a stand out band with a no holds barred stage show.

An international touring band with a ten-year portfolio of festival, theatre and club gigs throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the UK, the Gerry Jablonski Band personify the uniquely high standards set by Ripley Live over the last two incredible decades of brilliant music acts.

They have a unique, heavy blues rock sound producing gutsy music with hooks, melodies and an intense presence that wins over audiences

And they're not the only great gig coming up at Ripley Town Hall thanks to Ripley Live who have transformed this historic hall into the "one of the finest blues clubs in the world".

October 8 will see Dave Kelly, Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe appear with Kelly amongst the best musicians ever to play at Ripley with his appearances for the Blues Band and more.

October 15 will see Fran McGillivray and Mike Burke play an intimate all-seated show in Ripley's lovely upstairs room, two top musicians who Ripley Live have been wanting to bring to Ripley for years.