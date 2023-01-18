Harrogate debut for highly-regarded opera company from Ukraine with Bizet and Puccini

The Ukrainian National Opera is coming to Harrogate for the very first time.

Touring with Bizet’s opera, Carmen and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, it’s not only the company’s debut visit to the town but to Yorkshire itself.

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra comprising more than 30 musicians, will première the passionate Carmen and Madama Butterfly opera this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduled to perform at Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday, March 1, the Ukrainian National Opera will portray the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th Century Seville in one of Bizet’s most popular operas.

Producer Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd said: “We are really excited to be presenting our opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times."

Most Popular

This opera will be sung in original language with English subtitles.

For tickets, visit www.harrogatertheatre.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad