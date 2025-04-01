Harrogate cultural event is to return next week at Crown Hotel for fascinating evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's only a week until the return of the ever-popular Berwins Salon North event in Harrogate.

Discussing the topic of “The world is changing: Are we keeping up?” at the Crown Hotel on Thursday, April 10 will be a trio of expert and entertaining speakers.

Talking in a relaxed TED-style format, the guests will uncover what needs to change in our approach to sustainability, nutrition, and digital culture – offering sharp insights and fresh perspectives on how we can do better.

Sustainability expert, successful author and Professor at Lancaster University Mike Berners-Lee will discuss climate action and ask “who’s really in control?.

Coming to Harrogate - Berwins Salon North guest speaker Mike Berners-Lee, who is a sustainability expert, successful author and Professor at Lancaster University. (Picture contributed)

Digital communications expert Louisa Guise, author of How to Leave a Group Chat, will explore how our relationship with technology is shaping modern life.

Stuart Gillespie, a global expert in food policy and public health who has spent 40 years working with the UN, will reveal how our global food systems are failing us.

Voted number six in the "Top 100 Things to do in the World” by GQ, these unique cabaret-style evenings, are presented by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Berwins Solicitors.

As always, the fascinating discussion will be interspersed with intervals allowing time for a chat with friends over a drink at the bar.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of HIF, said: “I’d like to thank headline sponsor, Berwins Solicitors for their continued support in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a dynamic northern hub for culture.”

Tickets are available via 01423 562 303 or online at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon-north-10-april-2025/