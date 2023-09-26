News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Comedy Festival is set to launch with incredible bill of top comic acts from Maisie Adam to Adrian Edmondson

It’s here! Harrogate Comedy Festival is back to put the Ha Ha into Harrogate and bring some of the biggest names in comedy to various locations across the town.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 3 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST
Bringing the biggest acts to the town for the 14th year of this fabulously popular festival, Harrogate Theatre has unveiled a great line-up of stands-ups featuring comedy royalty, household names and emerging stars.

Star acts in the programme, which will run from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, October 29, include Adrian Edmondson of The Young Ones, Ross Noble, Miriam Margolyes, Harrogate comedy star Maisie Adam, Jimeoin, Arthur Smith and Fascinating Aida.

This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will also include the fantastic Bridget Christie, Jason Byrne, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club’s annual gala night, and Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes.

Highlight of forthcoming Harrogate Comedy Festival - Harrogate-born Maisie Adam will be presenting and starring in a special night called Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala. (Picture contributed)
    Rising stars on the bill include the likes of John Robins, Adam Rowe and Victoria Melody.

    The whole hilarious shebang will open on October 2 with Yippee Ki Yay, a Die Hard parody, coming straight from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with brilliant reviews.

    Harrogate-born Maisie Adam will be presenting and starring in a special night called Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala to raise funds for Frank’s Fund.

    The local charity was set up in 2019 in memory of Harrogate boy, Frank Ashton who sadly died aged 14 from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

    There’s also something for the kids this year as Gav Cross brings Tell Tale Twit to Harrogate fresh from being nominated for Best Kids Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2023.

    Festival programmer Marcus Romer said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to put together all these funny and brilliant people.

    "From the hilariously cheeky Miriam Margolyes to the fab Maisie Adam, alongside newcomers to Harrogate - the riotous Scummy Mummies and the off the wall - literally - Yippee Ki Yay, alongside favourites like Arthur Smith, Jimeoin and Ross Noble, the 14th Harrogate Comedy Festival will be guffawfully brilliant!”

    Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023: Full programme

    Monday, October 2: Yippee Ki Yay, Harrogate Theatre

    Tuesday, October 3: An Evening with Arthur Smith, Harrogate Theatre

    Wednesday, October 4: Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes, Harrogate Theatre

    Thursday, October 5: The Scummy Mummies – Greatest Hits, Harrogate Theatre

    Friday, October 6: Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man, Harrogate Theatre

    Saturday, October 7: Bridget Christie – Who Am I? Harrogate Theatre

    Saturday, October 7: Tell Tale Twit for children, Harrogate Theatre

    Saturday, October 7: Victoria melody – Head Set, Harrogate Studio Theatre

    Monday, October 9: Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre

    Tuesday, October 10: Bronwyn Sweeney – Off Brand, Harrogate Theatre

    Wednesday, October 11: John Robins – Howl, Harrogate Theatre

    Wednesday, October 11: Dan Hagley – Halfway Round the Bend, Harrogate Studio Theatre

    Thursday, October 12: Mark Simmons, Harrogate Theatre

    Friday, October 13: Adam Rowe – What’s Wrong With Me, Harrogate Theatre

    Saturday, October 14: Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023, Harrogate Theatre

    Sunday, October 15: Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live, Harrogate Convention Centre (sold out)

    Saturday, October 21: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson, Harrogate Convention Centre

    Thursday, October 26: Ross Noble – Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Royal Hall

    Friday, October 27: Jimeoin – The Craic! Royal Hall

    For tickets, telephone the box office on 01423 502116, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

    Or book online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

