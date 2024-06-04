Harrogate choir to celebrate its 50th anniversary with world premiere of new work
Taking place on Saturday, July 6 at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate at 7pm, Vocalis will be accompanied by Tim Harper on the organ and piano and the percussion team will be led by Taneli Clarke.
Called Viva la Musica, the special concert is part of the choir’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations and will also be Alex Kyle’s final concert with Vocalis as musical director.
The event comes wrapped in the heritage of this successful music group and will include a buffet reception afterwards where there will be a chance to meet past and present musical directors and choir members.
The one-hour programme will present beautiful music including Gerald Finzi, Clara Schumann, John Rutter, Ian Assersohn and Laura Mvula.
The choir will also be performing two stunning pieces by Eric Whitacre: his dramatic Cloudburst with piano and percussion and his captivating unaccompanied Sleep.
There will also be the world premiere of When music sounds commissioned by Vocalis and composed by Anthony Gray.
Anthony is a local musician who is musical director and organist at St Wilfrid’s Church whilst also rapidly making a name for himself on the national scene.
Former choir members will be invited to join Vocalis on stage for an exciting joint performance of Parry’s I was Glad.
Vocalis sing a wide variety of music, sacred and secular, from the 15th century to the present day.
For tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/