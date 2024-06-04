Harrogate choir to celebrate its 50th anniversary with world premiere of new work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vocalis chamber choir is to present a summer evening of choral music in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Taking place on Saturday, July 6 at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate at 7pm, Vocalis will be accompanied by Tim Harper on the organ and piano and the percussion team will be led by Taneli Clarke.

Called Viva la Musica, the special concert is part of the choir’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations and will also be Alex Kyle’s final concert with Vocalis as musical director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event comes wrapped in the heritage of this successful music group and will include a buffet reception afterwards where there will be a chance to meet past and present musical directors and choir members.

Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir is to present a summer evening of choral music in celebration of its 50th anniversary and as a farewell to its musical director Alex Kyle. (Picture contributed)

The one-hour programme will present beautiful music including Gerald Finzi, Clara Schumann, John Rutter, Ian Assersohn and Laura Mvula.

The choir will also be performing two stunning pieces by Eric Whitacre: his dramatic Cloudburst with piano and percussion and his captivating unaccompanied Sleep.

There will also be the world premiere of When music sounds commissioned by Vocalis and composed by Anthony Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony is a local musician who is musical director and organist at St Wilfrid’s Church whilst also rapidly making a name for himself on the national scene.

Former choir members will be invited to join Vocalis on stage for an exciting joint performance of Parry’s I was Glad.