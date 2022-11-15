Harrogate choir makes history with a charity concert for Saint Michael’s Hospice

Flashback to 2021 and a concert in Boston Spa by Harrogate Male Voice Choir which raised funds for Martin House Children's Hospice.

This unique concert for Saint Michael's Hospice will see these Harrogate singers combine with Nottingham Ladies Choir (The Lyrical SoNGbirds) – the first time the male choir has performed with a ladies’ choir.

And the concert will also be the first time the Lyrical SoNGbirds have sung outside Nottingham.

Taking place at West Park United Reformed Church on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm, the collaboration is part of a trend which developed during Covid lockdown for greater cooperation between choirs from different parts of England.

The musical director of Carlton Male Voice Choir, Nottingham invited HMVC members to join their Friday evenings ‘Fun Night’ for two hours enjoying quizzes, banter and jokes, singing solo and creating their own version of ‘Desert Island Discs’.

This opportunity helped one of the HMVC members, who had recently lost his wife of 45 years through ovarian cancer, and who was cared for by Saint Michaels Hospice in Harrogate.

A fellowship developed and the two choirs then agreed to hold a joint concert, hosted by HMVC, with the proceeds to be donated to Saint Michael’s Hospice, Harrogate.

Tickets for the charity concert are available from the HMVC’s Lawrie Coulthard on 07905515492 or by email at [email protected]

Audience members can also pay at the door on the night,

