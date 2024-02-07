Harrogate charity announces plans for beer festival at 'perfect site' with town's leading independent brewers
First launched in 2019, Henshaws Beer Festival sees local independent breweries, including Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point, coming together for a feast of beer at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough.
Boasting two family-friendly daytime events and an adult only evening session, the annual event plays a crucial role as a fundraiser for Henshaws, the charity supporting individuals living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.
The festival, which takes place on May 4 and May 5, will also include an incredible line-up of live music across two stages and pop-up vendors offering a tempting variety of freshly cooked foods, from sizzling BBQ to delicious fresh pizza and more.
Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: ‘’We are so excited to invite the community into our unique and special space at the the Arts and Crafts Centre.
"It is the perfect festival site, offering a large stage area, undercover spaces, and both outdoor and indoor seating.
"We want to express our sincere gratitude for the local sponsors, especially the title sponsor, Evelyn and Partners, and the collaborative efforts of the local breweries who without the event wouldn’t be possible or as successful.’’
As well as handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, the weekend's entertainment will showcase performances from local acts, including Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy, who never fails to get the party started, and acoustic artist Leo Hicks.
The event is more than just a beer festival; it also offers the opportunity for the Art Makers and staff at the arts and crafts centre to welcome the local community into the Henshaws family and raise money for a fantastic cause.
Viki Herrtage, Associate Director of the event’s sposnors Everlyn and Partners, said: “We are thrilled to support this fabulous local event and the wonderful work that Henshaws do.”
Tickets available at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-fest-2024/
Each adult ticket receives a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.