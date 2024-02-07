Harrogate charity announces plans for beer festival at 'perfect site' with town's leading independent brewers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First launched in 2019, Henshaws Beer Festival sees local independent breweries, including Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing Co, Roosters, and Turning Point, coming together for a feast of beer at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre at Bond End in Knaresborough.

Boasting two family-friendly daytime events and an adult only evening session, the annual event plays a crucial role as a fundraiser for Henshaws, the charity supporting individuals living with sight loss and disabilities across the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which takes place on May 4 and May 5, will also include an incredible line-up of live music across two stages and pop-up vendors offering a tempting variety of freshly cooked foods, from sizzling BBQ to delicious fresh pizza and more.

Most Popular

Flashback to a previous year's Henshaws Beer Festival at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough. (Picture Mike Whorley)

Flora Simpson, Senior Fundraiser at Henshaws, said: ‘’We are so excited to invite the community into our unique and special space at the the Arts and Crafts Centre.

"It is the perfect festival site, offering a large stage area, undercover spaces, and both outdoor and indoor seating.

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for the local sponsors, especially the title sponsor, Evelyn and Partners, and the collaborative efforts of the local breweries who without the event wouldn’t be possible or as successful.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as handpicked beers, gins, wines, and ciders, the weekend's entertainment will showcase performances from local acts, including Henshaws ambassador DJ Rory Hoy, who never fails to get the party started, and acoustic artist Leo Hicks.

The event is more than just a beer festival; it also offers the opportunity for the Art Makers and staff at the arts and crafts centre to welcome the local community into the Henshaws family and raise money for a fantastic cause.

Viki Herrtage, Associate Director of the event’s sposnors Everlyn and Partners, said: “We are thrilled to support this fabulous local event and the wonderful work that Henshaws do.”

Tickets available at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/beer-fest-2024/