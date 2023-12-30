News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate based All Together Now Choir 'Step Into Christmas' over festive season

The Harrogate based All Together Now Choir, swelled with members from the choir's Bingley, Baildon and Skipton branches, were delighted to sing their hearts out together, performing on the balcony of the beautiful Trinity Methodist Church in Harrogate, in the first performance of the choir's Christmas concert, “Step Into Christmas”.
By Liz RobinsonContributor
Published 30th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Songs and carols performed included Winter Wonderland, In The Bleak Midwinter, Silent Night, and the choir's alternative version of Jingle Bells!

A particular choir favourite, O Holy Night, sung with passion, brought tears to the eyes of many.

Containing a mixture of fabulous singing, fun interaction with the audience, and reflection, it was a performance not to be forgotten, and received a heartfelt standing ovation.

    On the balcony at Trinity Church, Harrogate On the balcony at Trinity Church, Harrogate
    On the balcony at Trinity Church, Harrogate

    Choir director Chris Kemp says he is “beyond proud” of his choir, after this final brilliant week of the year, which also contained five more public performances.

    The choir feel it is an “absolute joy” to give back to their communities.

