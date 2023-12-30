Harrogate based All Together Now Choir 'Step Into Christmas' over festive season
Songs and carols performed included Winter Wonderland, In The Bleak Midwinter, Silent Night, and the choir's alternative version of Jingle Bells!
A particular choir favourite, O Holy Night, sung with passion, brought tears to the eyes of many.
Containing a mixture of fabulous singing, fun interaction with the audience, and reflection, it was a performance not to be forgotten, and received a heartfelt standing ovation.
Choir director Chris Kemp says he is “beyond proud” of his choir, after this final brilliant week of the year, which also contained five more public performances.
The choir feel it is an “absolute joy” to give back to their communities.