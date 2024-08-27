Harrogate bar to host Vinyl Sessions event with focus on Sting and The Police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, September 4, the latest in a series of Vinyl Sessions events for Harrogate Hospital Community Charity. is free to enter but advance but reserving a seat is recommended and a donation of £5 on admission is advised.
This time round, the classic album being highlighted will be The Police Greatest Hits, which went double platinum in the UK alone when it was released originally in September 1992 by A&M Records.
It’s now been four decades since Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland went their separate ways in 1986 but they have been in the public eye ever since, in particular, in the case of Sting who has enjoyed a dazzling solo career internationally.
As well as the greatest hits album in full on vinyl, the event will, as usual, include MC-ing by the event’s founder and vintage hi fi expert Colin Paine, a historical introduction by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and a video slide show by Jim Dobbs.
As the album illustrates, The Police remain one of the best-selling bands of all time with a total of more than 75 million records worldwide.
Expect songs including Roxanne, Every Breath You Take, So Lonely and Message in a Bottle.
Next week’s Vinyl Sessions event runs from 7.30pm to 10pm, approximately.
More information is available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessionsorg-present-the-police-tickets-978664811797
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.