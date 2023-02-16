Harrogate BAFTA-nominated investigations journalist turned novelist publishes book compared to Prince Harry's

Peter Woolrich wrote his eye-opening debut novel called A Corroded Soul partly while owning and running Cold Bath Deli on Cold Bath Road.

The gripping semi-autobiographical work of literary fiction will be published on March 28 by Book Guild Publishers and is already winning literary plaudits.

"A Corroded Soul explores universal themes like morality, regret and the perverse nature of grief rather than journalism, though the protagonist is a reporter," said Peter.

Writer Peter Woolrich in his outside dinning area at the Cold Bath Deli, Harrogate back in 2021 when he was writing his debut novel. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"Somewhat bizarrely, the book has been compared to both Prince Harry's Spare and D.H. Lawrence's Sons and Lovers which celebrates its 110th anniversary this year."

Although Peter’s book is presented as a novel, and names have been changed, much of the content is very personal.

So personal, in fact, Peter, who as a BAFTA-nominated investigations journalist had guns, knives and swords pulled on him, is not telling anybody, especially his wife, which bits are true…

“It’s like spreading myself on toast for people to eat,” he says from his Harrogate home.

Like his literary protagonist in the book, Daniel Connah, Woolrich says his relationship with his mother, named Muriel in the book, was, to put it mildly, difficult.

When Woolrich’s own mother died from a car crash, he was consumed with anger, abandonment and feeling bereft.

Needing to make sense of his emotions, Peter began writing furiously with observations spat out in frustration that his mother had left him with a list of unanswered questions.

As he wrote, he started to wonder if emotional neglect can be as damaging as physical.

“Don’t get me wrong. I wasn’t beaten or sexually abused in horrific circumstances like many youngsters," said Peter.

"But it’s amazing how many people feel damaged by being raised in an unloving environment.

"Some readers have even said Prince Harry expresses similar sentiments in his book.

"Perhaps it’s a question of where we think individual responsibility begins and ends.”