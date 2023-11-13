Harrogate alt rock musician's evocative new music influenced by Robin Hood's Bay on Yorkshire's east coast
Out now on all streaming platforms, Anyway/Anywhere by singer-songwriter Jim Thistlewhite features seven new tracks blessed with his folk style of guitar playing mixed with lyrics intended to paint a sonic picture.
The nautical influences are most evident on evocative closing track Anywhere with its keening sound samples of seagulls.
The rest of the new EP – or mini album – offers high quality, American-sounding lo fi alternative rock with strong hooklines and Thistlewhite’s authentic, distinctive voice.
Standout track The Protagonist lodges in the brain instantly like the best earworm.
Thistlewhite originally cut his teeth in the mid to late 1990s in the Harrogate scene, looking to American acts such as Dinosaur Jr. and Elliott Smith, along with the Brit Pop bands of the era such as Ash and Super Furry Animals.
Recorded in small sessions between May and October 2023, Anyway/Anywhere was produced by Harrogate legend John Shepherd and features contributions from fellow Harrogate musicians Jamie Bramhall and Toby Matthews.
In the middle of recording, Jim went off to the coast to play at The Robin Hood’s Bay Folk Festival.
After this visit to Yorkshire’s east coast, the scene was set for how the EP would shape up.
The cover features a picture of The Bay Hotel on the seafront of Robin Hood’s Bay.