Halifax's Victoria Theatre reveal its pantomime and cast for Christmas

Adam Stafford, Nathan Morris as Buttons will be joined by duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb

Halifax’s favourite Dame Adam Stafford will return this year as Nurse Brenda Brighouse alongside Nathan Morris as Buttons.

They will be joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb – also known as The Conjurors – who will play Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.

With further casting to be announced they will also be joined by a local junior ensemble to bring you all the usual panto fun.

Adam Said: “I'm really looking forward to this Cinderella at the beautiful Victoria Theatre with some fantastic new faces, magicians with amazing illusions and a wonderful script by Eric Potts.

“t’s the greatest panto story of them all and I know the Halifax audience will love it. See you there.”

Having performed across the world delivering their exceptional magic and in pantomimes across the UK Matthew said: “We both love panto and are so excited to be in Halifax this year in Cinderella. We’re looking forward to bringing some special magic to the stage for you all as Julian and Juniper, Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents – but this time with our magic wands.”

Natasha said: “We are performing in Las Vegas just before panto opens so we hope to bring a bit of Vegas glam to Halifax – we can’t wait.”

Nathan Morris will be appearing in his first Victoria Theatre panto as Buttons. “I have heard great things about Halifax's audiences and I’m really looking forward to meeting them. Cinderella is a magical show and I’m over the moon to be joining such a fantastic, talented team. I'm sure will be a special one.”

Tim Fagan, theatre manager, said: “Last year was a record-breaking year for the Victoria Theatre’s pantomime and we’re pleased to be working with pantomime producers Imagine Theatre once again to give Cinderella our traditional pantomime treatment, focusing on good storytelling and heart-warming, family performances.

"We’re delighted that Adam Stafford is making a very welcome return as Dame in another Halifax panto and he will be joined by Nathan Morris as his hilarious sidekick and panto comic Buttons.

Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may come true. Will Whitney and Britney, her wicked stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness?

It runs at the Victoria Theatre from Saturday December 16 to Saturday January 6.