Greatest night of the year in Harrogate as Banff Mountain Film Festival brings thrilling adventures to the big screen

The Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour will offer am unforgettable night of thrilling adventure up on the big screen, bringing to life the spirit of extreme adventure and the world’s last great wild places.

This hugely entertaining event has been pulling in the crowds across the UK and Ireland for years and will arrive in Harrogate on Tuesday, October 10.

As always, the event is to feature an extraordinary collection of inspiring short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival which has been taken place annually in the stunning British Columbia resort in Canada for more than four decades.

Incredible short films coming to Harrogate - The blue programme at Banff Mountain Film Festival will include eight films in total. (Picture contributed)

Chosen from hundreds of films entered in the annual film competition in Banff, the tour is always split between two different strands of films.

This time round, the Royal Hall will play host to the blue programme.

The settings range from the peaks of the Lake District to Mexico’s active volcanos to the misty forests of British Columbia, the winter playground of Alta in Utah to a glacier in the Swiss Alps.

The blue programme includes eight films in total:

Lapporten Skyline (Sweden)

The Process (UK)

Colours of Mexico (Mexico)

North Shore Betty (Canada)

Free To Run (Afghanistan)

Alta (USA)

Saving Glaziers (Switzerland)

Do A Wheelie (Scotland)

The real-life adventurers and thrill-seekers on the screen feature people of all ages, backgrounds, nationalities and sexes.

Still, it wouldn't quite be Banff Mountain Film Festival without an appearance on screen by Scottish BMX rider extraordinaire, Danny MacAskill.

The talented and heroic Scot has broken more than 20 bones in a legendary career which has taken him from the small village Dunvegan on the Isle of Skye to international fame and glory.

Audience members don’t have to wear a beanie hat and an insulated jacket at the world’s most prestigious mountain festival but it’s not frowned upon either!

Also expect a blizzard of free prize giveaways on the night.