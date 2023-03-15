Great choral concerts coming up this month in churches in Harrogate and Ripon
The remainder of the month will see two 'not to miss' choral concerts in Harrogate and Ripon.
On Saturday, March 25, the Fisher Singers will present their spring concert at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.
Joined by the Senior Choir of St John Fisher Catholic High School, the programme will include two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, Zadok the Priest and The King Shall Rejoice.
Alex Kyle will be conducting and David Grealy is the organist.
A brass ensemble will also be there to add extra colour
Tickets are on sale via 01423 503467 or 07958665410.
Tickets will also be available on the door.
Meanwhile, Tuesday, March 28 will see Ripon-based community choir The Skelldale Singers performing Stainer’s Crucifixion in St John’s Church in Sharow.
The soloists are Joseph Spratt (tenor) and Alastair Pollard (bass) while the organist is Philip Wilby.
Tickets are available by phoning 07958665410 and on the door.