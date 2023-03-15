News you can trust since 1836
Great choral concerts coming up this month in churches in Harrogate and Ripon

The remainder of the month will see two 'not to miss' choral concerts in Harrogate and Ripon.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

On Saturday, March 25, the Fisher Singers will present their spring concert at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.

Joined by the Senior Choir of St John Fisher Catholic High School, the programme will include two of Handel’s Coronation Anthems, Zadok the Priest and The King Shall Rejoice.

Alex Kyle will be conducting and David Grealy is the organist.

The Fisher Singers are to present their spring concert at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate.
    A brass ensemble will also be there to add extra colour

    Tickets are on sale via 01423 503467 or 07958665410.

    Tickets will also be available on the door.

    Meanwhile, Tuesday, March 28 will see Ripon-based community choir The Skelldale Singers performing Stainer’s Crucifixion in St John’s Church in Sharow.

    The soloists are Joseph Spratt (tenor) and Alastair Pollard (bass) while the organist is Philip Wilby.

    Tickets are available by phoning 07958665410 and on the door.

