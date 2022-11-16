Grayson Perry coming to Harrogate with his new A Show All About You tour

Artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry is to appear in Harrogate as part of his new UK tour - A Show All About You.

Grayson Perry: A Show All About You will look at what makes you, you?

This white, male, heterosexual, able bodied, English, southerner, baby boomer and member of the establishment will take a mischievous look at the nature of identity in his new show designed to make you laugh, shudder, and reassess who you really are.

The tour will reach Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday, October 1, 2023.

Grayson Perry said: “I can’t wait to head back out on the road next autumn with my brand-new show – which is all about you.

"I will be visiting almost every corner of the country. Don’t be a stranger. See you there.”

Since he became the first ceramic artist to win the Turner Prize back in 2003, Grayson Perry has also fashioned a role for himself as a candid, insightful and witty cultural commentator on Channel 4 dissecting British "prejudices, fashions and foibles.”

Among his series are:

Why Men Wear Frocks, an adaptation which won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Network Production, was adapted from his book, Grayson Perry: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Girl in which he examined transvestism and masculinity in the 21st century. .

Grayson’s Art Club, which won the Arts and Presenter's Award at the 2021 RTS Programme Awards.