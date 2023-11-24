Grammy-award-winning music legend Lana Del Rey announced as headliner for Leeds Festival 2024

Hugely-respected American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is among the first headliners announced for Leeds Festival 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Held at Bramham Park from August 21-25, next year’s feast of music is already promising a head turning line-up.

As well as Grammy winner Lana Del Rey, other headliners announced for Reading and Leeds festivals include Fred Again and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also appearing on the main stages will be USA’s pop-punkers Blink-182 and Liam Gallagher who will play Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe in full on its 30th anniversary.

Most Popular

Top selling American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is among the first headliners announced for Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park. (Picture contributed)

Set to present more than 150 of the world's biggest music acts, the four-day extravaganza is expected to boast its usual impressive late-night programming, an eco-campsite, top comedians and so much more.

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to see Gerry Cinnamon, American DJ Skrillex, rapper Digga D and Mercury Prize nominee Raye.

The managing director of promoter Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, said it was "very rewarding" to see Catfish And The Bottlemen headlining the festival for a second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2024,” said Mr Benn.

"I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred Again, a true generational talent Lana Del Rey and the legendary Blink-182.”

He also hailed the 2023 Leeds Festival as a “hugely successful year for attendance".