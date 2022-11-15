Grammy Award nominated singer to play gig in famous Harrogate district venue

Emma Wilson, who will be performing at Ripley Town Hall on Sunday, December 4, is in the running for a Grammy award.

Presented by promoters RipleyLive, Emma is bringing her accomplished musical trio fresh from winning UK Blues Artist of the Year and being featured on BBC Radio 2.

Other gigs coming up shortly at this famous venue include a revival of the Harrogate Cheltenham Club soul night of the 1960s on Saturday, December 3 as a Parkinsons charity fundraiser.

On Saturday, December 17 Band of Friends play the music of Rory Gallagher with support from Dave Speight.

On Friday February 3, 2023 keyboard maestro and soulful vocalist Dan Burnett will be playing at Ripley Town Hall.