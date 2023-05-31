News you can trust since 1836
Golden music era is to be revived with vinyl event in Harrogate for Parkinsons charity

The classic era of vinyl 45s is being revived in a music event later this month organised by the Harrogate branch of Parkinson's UK.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 31st May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:14 BST

Renee Dickinson, fundraiser and PR person for Parkinson’s Harrogate, said the fundraiser at Pannal Memorial Hall in Harrogate on Saturday, June 17 would bring back a golden musical era.

"We will be playing 45’s from the 1960s to the 80s mainly,” said Renee who won the Parkinson’s UK Volunteer award 2019.

"There were major changes in the music business during those decades and some of the best music came out from those eras, in my opinion.”

Ian Smith is one of the DJs for the Vinyl Music Night in Harrogate for Parkinsons charity.Ian Smith is one of the DJs for the Vinyl Music Night in Harrogate for Parkinsons charity.
    The event will feature three DJs highly respected by Harrogate music fans - Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston.

    Tickets at: www.harrogateparkinsons.co.uk

    Following that, there will be another Harrogate Parkinsons fundraiser on July 29, this time a concert on July 29 starring sax legend Snake Davis presented by RipleyLive.

