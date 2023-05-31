Golden music era is to be revived with vinyl event in Harrogate for Parkinsons charity
Renee Dickinson, fundraiser and PR person for Parkinson’s Harrogate, said the fundraiser at Pannal Memorial Hall in Harrogate on Saturday, June 17 would bring back a golden musical era.
"We will be playing 45’s from the 1960s to the 80s mainly,” said Renee who won the Parkinson’s UK Volunteer award 2019.
"There were major changes in the music business during those decades and some of the best music came out from those eras, in my opinion.”
The event will feature three DJs highly respected by Harrogate music fans - Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston.
Following that, there will be another Harrogate Parkinsons fundraiser on July 29, this time a concert on July 29 starring sax legend Snake Davis presented by RipleyLive.