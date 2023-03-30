Glittering line-up announced by Harrogate International Festivals with outfit that dazzled Stormzy at BRIT Awards

Beginning with a Grand Opening Concert at the town’s Royal Hall on June 29, the festival will run across three summer weekends.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, is excited by the line-up and the prospect of the first full programme since the pandemic

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited we are about this year’s Music Festival,” she said.

The Grand Opening Concert of Harrogate Summer Festival 2023 will star internationally-renowned orchestra Chineke! which joined Stormzy on stage at this year’s BRIT Awards.

"Our first full programme post- pandemic with a host of international names performing in some of Harrogate's most beautiful buildings.

Praised for its “special electricity'” at its Proms debut and joining Stormzy on stage at this year’s BRIT Awards, Chineke! comprises exceptional musicians from across the continent brought together with Scotland-based American conductor Kellen Gray.

Each weekend will feature a series of carefully curated performances that celebrate the history and legacy of the Festival – now in its 58th year.

This year’s Harrogate Summer Festival Guest Curator, pianist Robin Green, will head up an exciting weekend residency featuring 12 musicians in ten concerts over four days from July 6.

Julian Lloyd Webber is back with a bang in a post pandemic homecoming on July 1.

Following that on July 2, violinist and winner of the 2018 BBC Music Magazine Award Fenella Humphreys will present a new collaboration with Oxford historian Leah Broad, exploring lost voices through violin music.

Harrogate festival legends Oddsocks will make a welcome return on July 4-5 to perform Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

The third and final weekend will feature the incredible Mike Lovatt, who premieres his brand-new project the Brass Pack inspired by the iconic 1958 album Billy May’s Big Fat Brass.

A silent disco for children and a family festival will also take place that weekend.

Priority booking for Friends of the Festival opened today, with general ticket sales opening at 10am on Wednesday, April 5.