With a new season of the year approaching, so comes Glastonbury Festival 2025 resale tickets.

While waiting for the date the tickets are set to go back on sale, save yourself some hassle!

Here’s (almost) everything you need to know about Glastonbury Festival 2025 including transportation.

Are you one of the many waiting to find out when tickets are set to go on resale for Glastonbury Festival 2025? Us too.

But while we wait for the moment of madness to arrive when we all log back into the Glastonbury Festival ticketing system (see below), there are a couple of other essential items we can tick off before starting our packing for the festival?

Some of those essentials to know might seem simple (when is Glastonbury for example), while in other cases to avoid dramas, you might want to know where the drop off points are currently based in 2025, or what train station to head towards before grabbing a shuttle bus.

So here’s (almost) everything you need to know ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2025, and good luck once again getting tickets - we mean it!

When is Glastonbury Festival 2025 taking place?

Still waiting for resale tickets? Well, at least you can start plotting how you're getting to Glastonbury Festival with our guide while we all wait. | Canva/Getty Images

Glastonbury Festival 2025 is scheduled to take place from June 25 to June 29 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton. Shepton Mallet.

Who has already been confirmed to be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Glastonbury Festival has been drip-feeding their line-up announcements through their social media channels one area at a time. As of writing (May 6 2025), the following artists and stage splits have been revealed by organisers this year:

July 26 2025

Silver Hayes - The Levels

Adiel

Club Fitness B2B Peach

Confidence Man (DJ)

Job Jobse

Marie Davidson

Palms Trax

Pinkpantheress

Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club

Bambii

Changing Currents

FS Green

Hitech

Jarreau Vandal

Major League DJz

Nooriyah

p-rallel

Zack Fox

Silver Hayes - Assembly

Crazy P (DJ)

Jorg Kuning

Opal Sunn

Paula Tape B2B Make A Dance

Radioactive Man (DJ)

Roza Terenzi

Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System

DJ Cosworth

Dual Monitor

La La

Mia Koden

Riria

Yemz

Yung Singh

Glasto Latino

Orchestra Mambo International

July 27 2025

Pyramid Stage

The 1975

Supergrass

Acoustic Stage

Ani DiFranco

The Searchers

Dhani Harrison

Billie Marten

Skerryvore

Hugh Cornwell

Gabrielle Aplin

Tift Merritt

Nadia Reid

Our Man In The Field

Silver Hayes - The Levels

Bad B!Tch Dubz

Calibre

DJ EZ

G33

Goldie

Lens

LTJ Bukem

Notion

Oppidan

Sicaria

Special Request

Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club

Amelie Lens

Bashy

Bawo

Bricknasty

Camelphat

Fatboy Slim

RUBII

Rudim3ntal

Sasha Keable

Vintage Culture

Silver Hayes - Assembly

Binh B2B DJ Masda

C.A.R.

Craig Richards

Dave Harvey B2B Ivan Smagghe

Daytime Takeover – The Cause: D.Tiffany, Jerome Hill, Sedef Adasï, Spray, The Cause FM

Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System

Amy Kisnorbo B2B MJK

Bakey B2B Sam Binga

Bianca Oblivion B2B Manami

Oblig B2B Sir Hiss

West Holts

Maribou State

BadBadNotGood

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

Glass Beams

Vieux Farka Toure

Corto.Alto

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Field Of Avalon

Ash

The Fratellis

The Magic Numbers

Old Time Sailors

Orla Gartland

Paris Paloma

Rumba De Bodas

Terrorvision

Glasto Latino

Havana D’Primera

Mandala Stage

Dream Symposium

The Space Falcons

Stage TBC

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni And The Johnsons

Blossoms

Burning Spear

Cmat

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Wunderhorse

July 28 2025

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts

Raye

Other Stage

Charli XCX

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe

Hothouse Flowers

Jeremy Loops

The Coronas

The Bluebells

Not Completely Unknown A Celebration of the Songs of Bob Dylan with special guests

Sophie B. Hawkins

Oisin Leech

Lorraine Nash

Henry Grace

Silver Hayes - The Levels

Berlioz

Chaos in the CBD

DJ Paulette

Erol Alkan

Ewan Mcvicar

HAAi

Jungle (DJ)

Jyoty

Modeselektor (DJ)

Romy

Skream & Benga

Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club

4am Kru

A. G. Cook

Biig Piig

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Humble the Great

Hybrid Minds

Koven

Luvcat

Maverick Sabre

Silver Hayes - Assembly

Daytime Takeover – War Child X Waterworks: Amaliah B2B Pearson Sound, Call Super B2B Shanti Celeste, CCL, Parris B2B Surusinghe

Dr Banana B2B Melody

Enzo Siragusa B2B Willow

Hamish & Toby

Moxie

Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System

Anil B2B Suchi B2B Vnee

Dancehall Generals

Darama B2B Mahnoor B2B NadÄ«

DJ Die: Too Late To Turn Back [1990-2025]

Grove (DJ)

Kizzi B2B Manara B2B Raji Rags

Naina B2B Rea B2B Skeptic

Seduction City Sound System

Smith & Mighty

West Holts

Doechii

Amaarae

Greentea Peng

Yussef Dayes

Kneecap

Bob Vylan

Nilüfer Yanya

Infinity Song

Woodsies

Father John Misty

Field Of Avalon

The Amy Winehouse Band

Bess Atwell

Fülü

Hard-Fi

Jade Bird

Jamie Cullum

Rachel Chinouriri

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Tom Walker

Glade Stage

Leftfield

Glasto Latino

Interactivo

Mandala Stage

Dream Symposium

The Space Falcons

Stage TBC

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl And The Sniffers

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Gary Numan

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

The Script

TV on the Radio

Weezer

July 29 2025

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper

The Bootleg Beatles

Rhiannon Giddens with Dirk Powell

London Community Gospel Choir

PP Arnold

The Riptide Movement

Michele Stodart

The Henry Girls

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform the Liberated Woman’s Songbook

Silver Hayes - The Levels

Adriatique

Carlita

Chloé Caillet

Dani Whylie

Groove Armada (DJ)

Josh Baker

Kilimanjaro

Pawsa

Rio Tashan

Seth Troxler

TSHA

Silver Hayes - Lonely Hearts Club

Emma-Jean Thackray

Gardna: Time To Move

Mermaid Chunky

Mungo’s Hi-Fi Ft Special Guests

Snapped Ankles

Teletech Presents: Azyr, Faster Horses B2B Morgan Seatree, Sim0ne

Silver Hayes - Assembly

Daisy Moon B2B Lukas Wigflex

Daytime Takeover – B.A.D: Aletha B2B Niks, Anz, Hutch, Ok Williams, Seb Odyssey

Hodge B2B Ploy

Luca Lozano

Verraco

Silver Hayes - Firmly Rooted Sound System

Bradley Zero

Don Letts

Haseeb Iqbal B2B Nabihaq Iqbal

Neffa-T B2B Plastician (140 Set)

Numa Crew

Panix Ft Lionpulse

Riz La Teef

Sherelle

Skinny Girl Diet

Supplya Ft Jman

Vixen Sound

West Holts

Overmono

Parcels

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Goat

Black Uhuru

Cymande

Abel Selaocoe & the Bantu Ensemble

Thandii

Woodsies

AJ Tracey

St Vincent

Field Of Avalon

Alabama 3

Bear’s Den

The Big Moon

Brooke Combe

The Horne Section

MY BABY

Sam Ryder

Talisk

Glasto Latino

Álvarez Funk

Stage TBC

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

The Libertines

Celeste

Danilo Plessow

Djo

Future Islands

girl in red

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy

What are some of the more common rumours who could play at Glastonbury 2025?

When are resale tickets going on sale and how can I get them?

Resale tickets are expected to go on sale in Spring 2025 according to the organisers, though what the exact date is remains to be confirmed.

However, you will still need to have signed up to access Glastonbury tickets when you first attempted to buy them in late 2024, and be warned - there are some nefarious ticket sellers out there, so stick to the official Glastonbury Festival website for those resale tickets. Good luck!

What travel options do I have to get to Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Trains

For those looking to keep it clean and head to Worthy Farm by train, you’ll need to ensure the route you take gets you to Castle Cary Station - there will be a free shuttle service to-and-from the festival site.

The shuttle runs from Wednesday to Monday, with no overnight service when trains aren’t operating. Don’t forget—you’ll need your Festival ticket to board the bus to the site. On Sunday and Monday, buses will depart from the Festival Bus Station (next to Pedestrian Gate A) heading to Bristol Temple Meads railway station.

Driving

If you’re bringing your car to Glastonbury Festival this year, please remember to pick up a car parking pass (if you’ve not done so already). From whichever corner of the United Kingdom you're travelling from, you’ll want to enter ‘Shepton Mallet BA4 4BY’ into your SatNav and then start following the sign closer to the festival site.

For those doing the old drop-off and pick-up, then a 24 hour Drop and Collect service with a 24/7 bus service that runs to and from the Festival (GATE A) continuously. The Drop and Collect will open to the public from 9:00am on the Tuesday before the Festival and will remain open until 8:00pm on the Monday after the Festival.

You'll find the Drop and Collect to the east of the site. Follow the A371 towards Evercreech and look out for signs marked Drop and Collect or DC. To avoid congestion, plan a route that steers clear of the Festival’s immediate area—especially since the A361 will be closed to through traffic between Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet on the Monday after the Festival.

Buses

Perhaps the greenest option is that of getting on a National Express with many other festivalgoers heading to Worthy Farm. The are the official bus service for Glastonbury Festival, with the added bonus that the coaches drop off directly at the festival site, rather than a shuttle service ferrying you there.

I don’t want to camp - what other accommodation options are there?

So you’ve got your tickets, flush with cash still and not too keen on sleeping on the ground or worse - in a mud pit.

What’s the weather going to be like for Glastonbury Festival 2025?

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Festival goers cope with muddy conditions on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. | Getty Images

Right, we might be chancing this and if it rains, we can’t be held accountable for it!

But historically, according to Accuweather, you could be looking at temperatures reaching a high of 18 and a low of 10 across the duration of Glastonbury but it goes without saying, please check closer to the time!

I missed out on tickets - twice! Can I attend Glastonbury Festival in 2026?

Bad news - you can’t. After many a festivalgoer trudged around Worthy Farm in recent years, the festival is set to take a fallow year in 2026 to ensure that the festival site rejuvenates - if just for one year at least.

Are you heading to Glastonbury Festival in 2025 and have tips to share with first-time or relatively new Glasto revellers? Leave your tips and advice in the comments section below.