News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
37 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet

Gareth Malone bring his sing-along tour to Yorkshire

Following the huge success of his tour last year, Gareth Malone is back with more dates complete with a selection of new songs ready to delight audiences up and down the country.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Gareth Malone is bringing his new tour to LeedsGareth Malone is bringing his new tour to Leeds
Gareth Malone is bringing his new tour to Leeds

Get your song sheets ready, because the time has come to lift our voices once again as Gareth brings his new tour Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two to Leeds City Varieties later this year.

Join Gareth, together with his band and singers, for this uplifting and joyous new show which arrives in Leeds on Monday November 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gareth Malone said: “Following the barnstorming, whirlwind success of Sing-Along-A-Gareth in 2022, I‘m back - new and improved with Sing-Along-A-Gareth-Two.

"Featuring a whole new list of classic tunes for you and your friends to sing your hearts out to. I’ll be up and down the nation warming your larynxes in a feel-good evening of fun that will leave you with a song in your heart.“

Most Popular

    Playing piano, guitar and bass, Gareth will keep everyone entertained throughout the show as he creates songs on the spot and helps the audience to write their own songs too, discovering some hidden talent along the way. This is a feel-good evening of upbeat fun tracks we all know and love, which everyone can easily sing along to.

    The song list will be available to download in advance for those wanting to practice. Whether you are coming with a choir, with friends or solo - all are welcome to join Gareth in this celebration of community and song.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Audiences will get to enjoy a whole evening of new classic songs that Gareth will select to raise the roof of every theatre. Prepare your vocal cords for a night of pure joy that will uplift your spirits and bring everyone together through the power of song.

    Gareth is putting together a new set-list for the tour, songs may include:

    9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

    We Are The Champions - Queen

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Losing My Religion - R.E.M.

    Superstar - Jamelia

    Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

    Take On Me - Aha

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Proud Mary - Tina Turner

    You Got A Friend - Carole King

    I Will Wait - Mumford and Sons

    Baker Street - Gerry Rafferty.

    Related topics:YorkshireLeedsQueen