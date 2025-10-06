Fun for all the family at Raworths Children’s Festival at Harrogate's Crown Hotel

Mama G, storyteller, panto queen and now picture book author of Oh Yes I Am!,

The Children’s Festival is back by popular demand as part of this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a two-day programme of events that promise fun for all the family.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From playful adventures to sensory storytelling and tales bringing dinosaurs and Greek myths to life, the Raworths Children’s Festival, which takes place at The Crown Hotel, will inspire youngsters and keep them entertained.

Mama G, storyteller, panto queen and now picture book author of Oh Yes I Am!, brings songs, stories and plenty of dancing as she shares the joy of being who you want and loving who you are. (For children aged three plus).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters can step into the world of dance with Royal Ballet star Steven McRae. His book Anything is Possible with Ballet is not just about dance steps, but also courage, creativity and showing that ballet is for everyone. (For children aged from five to 11).

Also joining the Festival is children’s author Tom Vaughan whose latest book, Hercules: Hero to Zero, mixes Greek myths with modern mayhem

Author Anne Brusatte and world-renowned palaeontologist Steve Brusatte bring a lively mix of stories, science and roaring fun.

The husband-and-wife team will read from their book My Grandparents Were Dinosaurs, and lead a creative art activity where kids can bring their own prehistoric ideas to life. (For children aged four plus).

In Badgers Are Go! author Susannah Lloyd takes children on a mission to uncover who might secretly be a badger in disguise. With a live reading, playful activities and plenty of imagination, she invites children to spot clues, ask questions and invent stories of their own. (For children aged six to 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining the festival is children’s author Tom Vaughan whose latest book, Hercules: Hero to Zero, mixes Greek myths with modern mayhem. (For children aged eight plus).

In Badgers Are Go! author Susannah Lloyd takes children on a mission to uncover who might secretly be a badger in disguise

Rachel Tunnicliffe, senior partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “We are thrilled to welcome such an array of talented children’s storytellers to Harrogate. We are immensely proud to play our part in helping to nurture the next generation of young creative minds in our town, which is what the Children's Festival is all about.”

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: “The Children’s Festival is hugely popular with youngsters and families alike, and we are delighted to welcome so many brilliant authors here.

"Together they will help inspire the next generation of budding young writers. It’s going to be entertaining, educational and a barrel load of fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raworths Children’s Festival, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, Saturday October 18 and Sunday October 19. Tickets are available from the Festivals website at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.

ends