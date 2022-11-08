From November 10: Essential what’s on guide to shows and events in Harrogate district

Bryan Western will conduct Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's Winter Concert this Saturday at the Royal Hall. (Picture Adrian Murray)

Until December 23:

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Talented singer-songwriter Katie Spencer at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute.

Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-krrzojy or from Kirkby Stores.

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Limehouse Lizzy at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, November 11, 7.30pm:

Show of Hands 2022 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society's In Memoriam concert at Ripon Cathedral with soprano soloist Alysia Hanshaw.

Saturday, November 12:

The Art of Ian Kennedy (a giant of the British comics art scene) and Commando at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Live music from soul to indie with Northern Acoustic (husband and wife Scott & Katia) at Roosters Brewery Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.​

Saturday, November 12, 7.00pm:

Vocalis in A Concert for Remembrance Weekend, including Vaughan Williams’s Mass in G Minor, at St Robert’s Catholic Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12-Sunday, November 13, 10.00am-5.00pm:

Thought Bubble Comic Con 2022 at Harrogate Convention Centre

Saturday, November 12, 3.00pm & 7.00pm:

Preppers: The Show (documentary with dance and theatre) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 10.00pm-4.00am:

Futurism with DJs Al Bradley, James Reid, Inspired Sounds at Best Bar, Parliament Street, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm:

Winter Concert with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra performing Shostakovich, Tomasi and Schubert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm: Ripon Live Music presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, November 13, 7.00pm:

A Trio of Magnificats – Harrogate Choral Society at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Monday, November 14, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts presents Soprano Pasquale Orchard at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk or from The Little Ripon Bookshop on Westgate.

Wednesday, November 16, 7.00pm:

Ripon International Festival presents Historian Alison Weir – Queens of the Age of Chivalry at Ripon Library.

Tickets from Festival Box Office on 01765 605508 and from The Little Ripon Bookshop or call 01765 606689.

Thursday, November 17-Saturday, November 19:

Weeton Players present J. B Priestley’s When We Are Married at Almscliffe Hall, Huby.

Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:

The Australian Pink Floyd at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, November 18, 8.00pm:

Moon Dust Theatre presents...a magical, hilarious and visually striking new show The Winged Finger of Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 19, 8.00pm:

Ripley Live presents The Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall.

Sold out. For possible returns, email [email protected]

Sunday, November 20, 1.00pm-6.15pm:

Nidderdale Messiah under musical director Andrew Padmore at Holy Trinity Church Knaresborough.

More information at www.nidderdalemessiah.org.uk

Wednesday, November 23-Sunday, January 15:

Magical family panto Aladdin at Harrogate Theatre.

Matinees and evening performances.

Wednesday, November 23-Saturday, November 26:

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, November 25, 8.00pm:

Bellowhead Broadside 10th Anniversary Tour at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 26:

Danny Larson: From The Shadows new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Monday, November 28, 6.00pm-9.30pm:

Flights of Fantasy (AKA Ellen Carnazza and James Reilly) present Winging It, open mic and networking event, at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 3, 8.00pm:

Nine Below Zero's founding members, Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from Hackfall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, December 3, 7.30pm-11.45pm: