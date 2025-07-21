From a Beatles tribute to a free event at castle - pick of events in and around Harrogate

The Simon & Garfunkel story is on at Harrogate Theatre

From a celebration of 125 years of Harrogate Theatre to a free day at Knaresborough Castle, there is plenty to do in and around Harrogate in the coming days.

A Night at the Theatre, Harrogate Theatre, Friday July 25 at 7pm

To celebrate Harrogate Theatre’s 125th birthday, six of the town’s leading community theatre groups are coming together for a one-night-onlygala event to help raise funds for the theatre.

Featuring a mix of drama and musical theatre, the evening will showcase performances from Harrogate Dramatic Society, Harrogate Phoenix Players, Harrogate St Andrew’s Players, HOPS Musical Theatre Company, Ripon’s Musical Theatre Company and Woodlands Drama Group.

St Wilfrid's Procession takes place in Ripon

Showcasing songs from Evita, Sister Act, Kinky Boots, Calamity Jane, Shrek the Musical, &Juliet and excerpts from 23 Hill End Lane, Glorious! and much more.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

The Upbeat Beatles, Harrogate Theatre, Saturday July 26 at 7.30pm

The guys have an easy, happy rapport with any crowd, giving them a reputation to be envied as the best in the business.

Knaresborough Castle is the setting for a free event

With sheer joy and energy, the show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road. From the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, with narrative and full multi-media presentation.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Harrogate Theatre, Monday July 28 at 7.30pm

Using projection photos and original film footage, theshow tells the story of the origins and meteoric rise of Simon & Garfunkel, blended together seamlessly with a full live band performing all the hits. Expect all the classics, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and many more.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

Fun For Little Ones – A Tribute to MS Rachel

Bringing Ms Rachel’s character to life in a fun, interactive, live on stage performance, with lots of audience participation for the little ones.

With more than five billion views and more than eight million subscribers on YouTube, Ms Rachel is one of the biggest viral sensations to hit our children’s screens since Baby Shark.

Fun for Little Ones Live encapsulates the bubbly personality, sweet singing voice and educational content. The production also includes interactive screen content throughout, featuring unique and on brand animation, scenery, puppetry, characters and voices with Monty and friends.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

Something’s Wrong – by Naail Ishaq

Sloane Chatsworth, a single mother struggling with postnatal depression, reunites with her estranged partner as they realise their child is missing. Together they’ll have to find their son and save the town from a long-buried evil.

The first project of Kairos Productions, from local film and theatre makers Naail and Debbie Phillips Ishaq, this modern myth explores the dark and hidden secrets of our lands and lives, and questions what we are willing to do to save ourselves and everything we hold dear.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/

St Wilfrid’s Procession, Ripon, Saturday August 2 from 1pm to 4.30pm

The St Wilfrid’s Procession is one of the United Kingdom’s oldest regularly held events and dates back to 1108 when King Henry 1st granted a charter to the City of Ripon to host a fair and feast to celebrate the birth and life of St Wilfrid, the founder of Ripon Cathedral and patron saint of the city.

The event has evolved from a simple horse-led procession with a few pilgrims to a well-attended carnival like parade of brightly decorated lorries, marching bands, traditional dancers and even the occasional mobile live theatre performance.

For hundreds of years, the route the procession takes as it snakes its way through the ancient streets of Ripon in North Yorkshire has barely changed other than the occasional shortcut or diversion due to road layout changes.

As a result, the procession offers a unique experience for spectators and entrants alike with past events attracting close to 50,000 people who crowd the streets and generate a carnival-like atmosphere across the city.

Free

Festival of Archaeology: Dig & Discover Day, Knaresborough Castle, Thursday July 24, from 10am to noon and from 2pm to 4pm Explore how archaeology can boost wellbeing through hands-on, family-friendly activities in our Castle Critters Room, including: Excavation dig boxes Community Lego Build Object handling Crafts inspired by the past

Perfect for ages six to 12. Free admission to Knaresborough Castle and Courthouse Museum for the day.