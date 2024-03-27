'Friendly and welcoming' Harrogate community band that always impresses reaches national finals
Tewit Silver Band competed in the Regional Championships at Durham in the 1st Section and were awarded second place.
The band's chairman, Colin W Gibbs BEM, said: "It's an amazing result after only qualifying for the 1st Section in January.
"We were only formed in 2017 and after entering the Brass Band Championships at the bottom in the 4th Section, have risen through the sections almost in consecutive years, apart from the two-year break during the pandemic."
As a result of its success in the regional finals, Tewit Silver Band will now compete in the National Championships in Cheltenham in September.
And, because of their points awarded through other competitions, they also qualify for promotion to the Championship Section in 2025.
Tewit Silver Band has built a remarkably successful track record since it was founded less than a decade ago to provide a band for former band members, who have to leave before age 19, plus those members of the existing Tewit Youth Band members who wished to join and expand their playing capabilities.
Blessed with a great range of talented soloists, Tewit Silver Band performs far and wide, carrying Harrogate’s good name.
Its next run of shows includes appearances at Holme Valley Brass Band Contest in Holmfirth on April 28 and An Evening Concert in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Hampsthwaite Village Hall on May 11.