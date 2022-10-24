Fresh from Mock the Week a top comedian is coming to Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Live Nation are to present Sean McLoughlin at Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre this weekend.

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Live Nation are to present Sean McLoughlin as he brings his nationwide tour So Be It tour to Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre this Saturday, October 29.

The acclaimed stand-up comedian and writer has been described as “The best comedian you haven’t heard of” by Time Out and “an impassioned and uniquely brilliant talent” by The List.

Sean has been regular tour support for Ricky Gervais and opened for Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as regular appearances on Netflix show After Life and The Stand Up Sketch Show.

Most recently Sean was seen mere days ago in one of the final ever episodes of Mock the Week, cementing his position near the top of the comedy tree.

In So Be It, Sean produces a hilarious howl at the injustices of the world, some of them systemic, some of them his own bad luck.

In this latest indignant wail, highlights include picking apart the business model of misshapen fruit suppliers Oddbox, ending with a magnificently absurd image and explaining the concept of newspapers in a way that makes them feel intrinsically weird.

Despite his growing fame, Sean is not stranger to Knaresborough or Frazer Theatre.

Knaresborough Players Vice-Chairman John Pearce said: “It’s been over six and a half years since Sean last appeared in Knaresborough as the opening act at the Comedy Club in February 2016.

"He’s long overdue a return visit and we are delighted to be able to bring his national tour to town.

"Sean is widely respected across the comedy industry, taking a slanted world view and nihilistic rage and turning them into some of the most finely crafted and laugh-out-loud funny stand up you’ll see.

"Following an Edinburgh Festival run which won plaudits from critics and audiences alike, Sean is more in demand than ever, so you won’t want to miss your chance to see him in the intimate confines of Frazer Theatre while you can.”