Frazer Theatre launch for new album from popular Knaresborough musician

One of the Harrogate area’s best-liked and longest-standing musicians is to unveil a new band and a new album with a pair of special shows.

A popular fixture on the Knaresborough music scene for years, guitarist and singer-songwriter Robin Van Zelst has linked up with his talented friends Simon Cooper and Ian Burwell to form a powerhouse trio called KIN-L.

After writing, arranging and producing 12 songs together at Abbey Road Studios, where the band’s debut album was also mastered, the new outfit will unveil the fruits of their musical union with two launch gigs.

Both shows will take place at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough, one on Friday, April 11, and the other on Saturday, April 12.

Regarded as almost “folk music royalty”, Robin Van Zelst, 49, said: “These gigs and the CD are the culmination of over seven years of hard work writing, arranging and recording.

"Put simply it is the best music myself and my two bandmates, plus some special guest musicians, have ever made.

"We are incalculably proud of these songs and are really looking forward to the CD launch shows.”

The album features a mix of original rock and acoustic music plus new versions of some older original songs.

Support at the Frazer Theatre dates will be supplied by musician Josh Ozturk.

Robin is not only a fine musician; he and his father Derrick van Zelst played a key role in the founding of Knaresborough’s FEVA Festival.

Tickets are available via Frazer Theatre’s website at: https://www.frazertheatre.co.uk/events/kin-l-on-11-04-2025