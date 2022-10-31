Frazer Theatre comedy club finally gets to celebrate in style with fantastic line-up in Knaresborough

There's a great line-up this Friday for the eighth birthday of Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough.

Regulars at The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club, which was first launched in 2014, will know organises always make sure to bring something extra special to its birthday shows.

Taking place at the lovely traditional venue on Friday, November 4, the club will present four of the very best and most popular acts to ever visit the Frazer Theatre.

The last two club nights have sold out, so comedy fans are advised to buy their tickets early,

The full line-up for Friday includes:

Alfie Brown - Edinburgh Festival Best Show Nominee 2022.

Foxdog Studios - Best Show - Leicester Comedy Festival 2019.

Tom Little - Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year.

Freddy Quinne - #1 rated podcast “Dead Men Talking”.

Principal organiser, John Pearce, who is Knaresborough Players vice-chairman, said “It’s hard to believe that we’ve reached our eighth birthday.

"It seems just yesterday that our new comedy club emerged blinking into the light, ready to entertain our amazing audiences.

"Sadly, Covid stopped us from celebrating our sixth and seventh birthdays, so this show is really a triple celebration.

"We’ve got a suitably fantastic bill for audiences, including Alfie Brown who is already one of the most vital and fearless acts on the circuit.

"I can promise Foxdog Studios, who blend technology and comedy, are unlike anything you’ve seen before.”