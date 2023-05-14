The garden party, which took place on the school field, welcomed the whole community including family and friends to enjoy a variety of entertainment.

The children provided their very own music, delivering standout performances with songs they wrote especially for the Coronation.

The garden party had plenty of other entertainment in store too including a parade showcasing handcrafted crowns and royal adornments.

Fountains Primary school have a royal party for the whole community with entertainment created by the children

The day was filled with a variety of garden games and activities after pupils spent a week decorating the school inside and out with bunting and flags.

The children really enjoyed the celebrations. And made a number of comments to illustrate what they’d learned including:

“I learnt that the holy oil they used was made out of olives from trees in Jerusalem.”

“I learnt that the crown King Charles III wore is St Edward's crown.

Child singing stars dressed for the Coronation

“It is very heavy and so special he isn’t allowed to wear it after the coronation.”

“I had a fun time celebrating a historical event and eating cakes.”

“I liked having a party outside and decorating crowns.”

One pupil was selected as a winner for Ripon Cathedral's ‘Prayer for the King competition’.

Her prayer was read out during the Cathedrals special service on Sunday.

She said:”I am so happy my prayer was picked. Me, Mummy, Daddy, Granny Pat, Grandad, Doctor John and Granny Carol went to the Cathedral together.”

Miss Thewsey, her teacher said:”We are very proud. Such a huge achievement at her young age.

“She wrote the prayer with her granny, it is very special to both of them.”

A parent said:“The children sang beautifully.

“It was so good to all come together for events like this after missing out on them due to COVID.”