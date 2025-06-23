Alannah Saphir, who went to St Aidan’s School, is among a quartet of acclaimed artists performing in the influential Young Musicians Series.

A former Harrogate school pupil is among the young stars performing at the HACS Harrogate Music Festival this summer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flautist Alannah Saphir, who went to St Aidan’s School, is among a quartet of artists performing in the Young Musicians Series.

A key part of the festival’s heritage as well as its future, the Young Musicians Series has long provided a springboard for rising stars in classical music, including Julian Lloyd Webber, Emma Johnson and Lesley Garrett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alannah, winner of the Ripon Young Musician of the Year in 2023 and the Young Musician of the Festival at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama last year, makes her Harrogate Music Festival debut when she performs works by Debussy, Chaminade, Doppler and Hüe at the Wesley Centre on Friday July 11.

The Young Musicians Series gets under way at the Wesley Centre with the acclaimed Trio Concept, performing works by Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn, on Thursday June 27 (credit: Luigi Di Palma)

Speaking ahead of her concert, which closes this year’s Young Musicians series, Alannah said: “The best thing about performing live is feeling the audience’s response to your interpretation of a piece of music.

“I hope the audience will enjoy hearing the full diversity and range of the flute as a solo instrument.”

The Young Musicians Series gets underway at the Wesley Centre Friday June 27 with the Trio Concept, performing works by Bloch, Ravel and Mendelssohn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning Italian group, featuring Lorenzo Nguyen. piano), Edoardo Grieco, violin, and Francesco Massimino, cello, have established themselves as one of the leading ensembles in the classical music world.

Jali Bakary Konteh will bring the sound of the kora, a traditional West African stringed instrument, to life

The trio, who have been performing together since they were teenagers, won both first prize at the Schoenfeld International String Competition in Harbin, China, and were winners at the Young Classical Artist Trust’s international auditions at at Wigmore Hall in 2023.

Joining them in this summer’s Young Musicians Series is the Dutch violinist Charlotte Spruit who is performing at the Wesley Centre on Friday July 4.

Charlotte has gained an impressive reputation for her captivating performances as both a soloist and chamber musician, having appeared at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London, and the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her programme opens with Beethoven’s Sonata No. 10 in G major, Op. 96, the composer’s final violin sonata, and is followed by Schumann’s intense and emotional Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121, which was first performed by Schumann’s wife Clara and the famous violinist Joseph Joachim.

Dutch violinist Charlotte Spruit is performing at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate, on Friday July 4 (credit: Marco Borggreve)

Moving away from the classical music theme, kora player Jali Bakary Konteh makes up the quartet of Young Musicians. Performing under Luke Jerram’s Gaia installation inside St Wilfrid’s Church Saturday July 5, Jali will bring the sound of the kora, a traditional West African stringed instrument, to life.

In this solo concert, he will be performing a variety of traditional kora pieces, showcasing the instrument’s distinctive rhythmic patterns and melodic beauty.

Harrogate International Festivals’ Chief Executive, Sharon Canavar, said: “The HACS Harrogate Music Festival has a long and proud tradition of supporting future stars as they set out on their music careers and this year is no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to provide a stage for these hugely gifted young performers. Once again, audiences are in for a real treat!”

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.