Former Classic FM rising star to make Harrogate International Sunday Series at Old Swan Hotel

Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will be appearing in the town three years after her cellist brother, Sheku, accompanied by sister Isata, wowed Harrogate audiences.

Hosted by Harrogate International Festivals and staged in the Old Swan Hotel on Sunday, February 26 at 11am, the talented 20-year-old will be performing a selection of works by Shostakovich, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and

Prokofiev, as well as an exclusive performance of Florence Price’s Fantasie Negre for the recital.

Jeneba, who studies at the Royal College of Music, where she holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship, is the fifth of seven musically-gifted siblings and the third to establish herself as a soloist.

A former Classic FM rising star, she was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and winner of the Murs du Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France in 2014.

She is also winner of the Iris Dyer Piano Prize at The Royal Academy of Music, Junior Academy, where she studied with Patsy Toh, who, along with Vanessa Latarche she credits as being a “great inspiration”

Praising the work of Harrogate International Festivals in giving young musicians a great platform, Jeneba said: "Festivals contribute hugely to the development of a young musician’s career.

"It is a great way to have as many opportunities to perform and play to friendly and local audiences.”