Follow-up to hit Turner Prize exhibition at Harrogate is announced as gallery champions emerging artists

Harrogate's leading public gallery is to follow the success of its recent blockbuster exhibition with a Turner Prize-winning artist by throwing the spotlight partly on emerging artists in the north.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:46 BST

Joe Nickols, co-curator of the new summer show at Mercer Gallery called Total Recall: Myth & Memory, said: "It's great to launch a very dynamic exhibition that builds on the recent collaborative exhibition of Martin Creed between the Mercer Gallery and the Tate.

"We are trying to champion talented emerging artists and foster creativity in the community, so we are displaying highlights from the Mercer’s permanent collection alongside recent acquisitions.

"Amongst these works are pieces from five talented Northern creatives."

Total Recall: Myth & Memory exhibition will run at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate until October. (Picture National World)Total Recall: Myth & Memory exhibition will run at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate until October. (Picture National World)
Total Recall: Myth & Memory exhibition will run at Mercer Gallery in Harrogate until October. (Picture National World)
    In the curator’s viewpoint, as we are living through a period of unprecedented uncertainty, the new free-to-enter show at the Mercer Gallery, proposes new connections between artists from the past and present, creating fresh dialogues between works.

    Co-curated with Mercer Gallery’s Head Curator, Karen Southworth, Total Recall: Myth & Memory features surrealist works that highlight contrasting experiences of existence.

    The exhibition, which will run at the gallery on Swan Road until October, is lyrical, playful, and provocative.

    Among the artists featured are: photography by Dorothy Cross and Kate Mellor, sculpture by Jill McKnight, paintings by celebrated Brazilian artist Cândido Portinari and John Atkinson Grimshaw, emotional landscapes by John Piper and neon works by Leeds-based Hang Zhang.

    The previous exhibition, Tate ARTIST ROOMS: Martin Creed, proved a huge hit with audiences, attracting visitors from far and wide and the artist, himself.

    Related topics:Turner PrizeHarrogate