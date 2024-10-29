Folk music legend will be guest at Knaresborough Mummers 50th anniversary concert
Founded at Christmas 1974 by four members of Knaresborough Folk Club at the Royal Oak on Bond End, The Knaresborough Mummers are set to celebrate their golden milestone in the company of distinguished guests.
In just over a week’s time, they will be joined on stage at Frazer Theatre for the Knaresborough Mummers 50th Anniversary Concert by local hero Robin Van Zelst and a titan of acoustic music, Bob Fox.
The Northern folk guitarist and singer Bob Fox has been a quintessential voice in British folk music since he first turned professional in 1975.
Known for his collaborations with Tom McConville, Stu Luckley and, more recently, Billy Mitchell, as a solo musician, Bob Fox has explored the history and heritage of the north east coal mining industry and its related songs and traditions.
He still tours the UK with Billy Mitchell in the hugely successful The Pitman Poets.
Providing support on this memorable night will be Robin van Zelst who will be performing self-penned, traditional and contemporary songs inspired and culled from 48 years of playing live music in folk clubs - including Knaresborough Folk Club, working men’s clubs and pubs, parties and a lot more.
The original intention of the founder members of Knaresborough Mummers was to perform a 'one-off' play for Knaresborough Folk club’s Christmas party.
Looked how far that idea has come.
For tickets, visit: https://wegottickets.com/event/601360/