Final weekend of this year's Harrogate Heritage Open Days offers chance to explore district's greatest hidden treasures

The final moments of this year’s Heritage Open Days events in the Harrogate district will take place this weekend promising one last chance to explore some of Harrogate's greatest hidden treasures.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST
Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture, offering free access to heritage events and activities for ten days each September which guarantee to enlighten and entertain visitors.

Helmed by the National Trust, supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, HODs brings people together to celebrate their heritage, community and history across the country with 5,000 free events and experiences in total.

Harrogate’s participation has been coordinated by Harrogate Civic Society and will include free guided tours, talks, music, walks, and exhibitions – and even the chance to explore “secret” and usually closed-off spaces.

A guided walk of Valley Gardens was just one of the many events in this year's Harrogate's Heritage Open Days which ends on Sunday, September 17. (Picture Harrogate Civic Society)A guided walk of Valley Gardens was just one of the many events in this year's Harrogate's Heritage Open Days which ends on Sunday, September 17. (Picture Harrogate Civic Society)
    First established in 1971 to "celebrate our past, enhance our present and shape our future", Harrogate Civic Society is a voluntary independent organisation with a strong pedigree and high reputation.

    Although Harrogate is the focal point of many of the events in this giant free celebration of the town’s history, culture and architecture, which end this Sunday, September 17, there is certainly still plenty going on across the entire Harrogate district.

    In Pateley Bridge, there are three venues open this Saturday - the Masonic Hall, the Pateley Playhouse and the Nidderdale Museum.

    For more information on the remaining events in Harrogate Heritage Open Days, visit: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/hods-2023

    For the county as whole, visit: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/printable-area-lists/county/North%20Yorkshire

