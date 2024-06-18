Final concert of the season by Ripon's renowned St Cecilia Orchestra is taking place this weekend
At its most spectacular it is an exceptionally fine and very large symphony orchestra, often working with top class international soloists and capable of giving high-quality performances.
This Saturday’s concert held in the beautiful surroundings of Holy Trinity Church in Ripon at 7.30pm is set to live up to that reputation.
As well as a programme bringing together some of the greatest-ever German composers, including J S Bach, Brahms and Richard Strauss, the Bach will feature two viola players taking starring roles.
Billed as "the revenge of the violas” by the Netherlands Bach Society, Bach’s final Brandenburg concerto eschews tradition by placing the viola centre stage.
St Cecilia Orchestra is delighted to welcome back Katie Jarvis, together with Josephine Wells, to perform the work.
Both players enjoy busy freelance careers across the North, between playing with Opera North, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, Northern Ballet and Manchester Camerata to name just a few.
Brahms’ sunny and gentle Serenade No 2 is also notable for its featuring of the viola.
In contrast, a suite of music from Richard Strauss’ much-loved comic opera, Der Rosenkavalier, concludes the concert, with St Cecilia’s wind players taking centre stage.
Arranged by oboist Nigel Shore, the Harmoniemusik takes the listener on a whirlwind tour of highlights from the opera.
Tickets, free for under 18s, are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ripon/ripon-cathedral/st-cecilia-april-22nd/e-vazzek plus Harrogate Theatre box office, the Little Ripon Bookshop or on the door.