Fifty years later Steve Howe of Yes speaks out on controversial Tales From The Topographic Oceans album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Called The Classic Tales of YES Tour, the setlist is a connoisseur’s dream – vintage cuts and new songs from 1970’s Time and a Word, right up to Mirror To The Sky, released last year to great reviews, with a special section celebrating the 50th anniversary of their momentous Tales From The Topographic Oceans.

"I’m looking forward to coming back to the UK with this amazing selection of classic Yes tracks,” legendary guitarist, songwriter and, almost, last man standing Steve Howe tells the Harrogate Advertiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50 years since it was first released in 1973, controversy remains over the adventurous Tales From The Topographic Oceans.

Prog rock legend Steve Howe, left, and the band all set for The Classic Tales of YES Tour in the UK, including a York date. (Picture Gottlieb Bros)

Though the double album’s reputation has revived over the years, Steve Howe still remembers how it felt at the time.

"It was stupid of Rick (Wakeman) to say the things he said about Tales back then.

"We did the graft in the studio while Rick only flitted in and out.

"I don’t care what anybody says about the album now.

"It’s a concept album. It’s long and it’s very out there.

"I loved it then and I love it now.

"I’ve got no time to debate whether it’s good or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the UK tour which ends at the Royal Albert Hall in June, the 77-year-old Steve Howe, whose association with Yes began in 1970, along with Geoff Downes, a member of 1980’s Drama era line-up, are joined by Jon Davison, lead vocalist in Yes for well over a decade now; Billy Sherwood on bass, hand-picked by original bassist Chris Squire and Jay Schellen, who worked closely with Alan White before the drummer’s passing in 2022.

"We are still breaking new ground as a band,” said Steve whose modern-day influences include Babyshambles.

"We never forget we are a rock band but we don’t need to be limited by that format.”