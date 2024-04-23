Fifty years later Steve Howe of Yes speaks out on controversial Tales From The Topographic Oceans album
Called The Classic Tales of YES Tour, the setlist is a connoisseur’s dream – vintage cuts and new songs from 1970’s Time and a Word, right up to Mirror To The Sky, released last year to great reviews, with a special section celebrating the 50th anniversary of their momentous Tales From The Topographic Oceans.
"I’m looking forward to coming back to the UK with this amazing selection of classic Yes tracks,” legendary guitarist, songwriter and, almost, last man standing Steve Howe tells the Harrogate Advertiser.
More than 50 years since it was first released in 1973, controversy remains over the adventurous Tales From The Topographic Oceans.
Though the double album’s reputation has revived over the years, Steve Howe still remembers how it felt at the time.
"It was stupid of Rick (Wakeman) to say the things he said about Tales back then.
"We did the graft in the studio while Rick only flitted in and out.
"I don’t care what anybody says about the album now.
"It’s a concept album. It’s long and it’s very out there.
"I loved it then and I love it now.
"I’ve got no time to debate whether it’s good or not.”
For the UK tour which ends at the Royal Albert Hall in June, the 77-year-old Steve Howe, whose association with Yes began in 1970, along with Geoff Downes, a member of 1980’s Drama era line-up, are joined by Jon Davison, lead vocalist in Yes for well over a decade now; Billy Sherwood on bass, hand-picked by original bassist Chris Squire and Jay Schellen, who worked closely with Alan White before the drummer’s passing in 2022.
"We are still breaking new ground as a band,” said Steve whose modern-day influences include Babyshambles.
"We never forget we are a rock band but we don’t need to be limited by that format.”
Yes play York Barbican on Tuesday, May 28.
Tickets: https://www.yesworld.com/live/