Festival Angels encourage Leeds Festival goers to pre-register their mobile phones

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festival Angels, who run the Lost Property tent at Leeds Festival, find hundreds of items each year on the Bramham Park site.

Jo Lynch, Coordinator of Festival Angels Lost Property, said: "By registering a phone and giving details of a friend, who is also at the festival, means that if your phone is lost and finds its way to our tent, we can easily reunite phone and owner."

Festival Angel volunteers manage to reunite around 60% of the items at the festival and in the weeks following.

Festival Angels is encouraging Leeds Festival goers to pre-register their phones in case they get lost

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 170 team of volunteers will be on hand throughout the event, helping people navigate the site, put up tents and stay safe, and, over the course of the long weekend, will serve at least 50,000 hot drinks.