Feast of live acts for music festival coming up in Ripon in the garden
Presented by Ripon Wilfrid's Folk Club in the garden of St Wilfrid's Community Centre, Trinity Lane in the city, among the acts are Skinner & T'witch, a Leeds-based duo performing folk, flamenco and theatre style songs, with driving rhythms, intense harmonies and inspiring lyrics.
Running from noon to 5pm on Sunday, August 4, the free event will also feature The Big Band, Her Orange Coat, Patrice & Phil, Cobalt Tales, Fill The Tankard, Tish-Hall Wilkinson & Kate Sharpe, Summersville, St Aelred's Irish Dancers, Cricket on ther Hearth, Allied Junction and Neon Thunder from Ripon Grammar School.
Also expect food, drink, stalls, ice cream and face painting.
Once more, the event will be raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St Wilfrid’s Restoration Fund.