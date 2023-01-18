Fantastic Hyde Family Jam set to brings a buzz to Kirkby Malzeard as part of village's bid to become live hub

The Hyde Family Jam is to brings a buzz to Kirkby Malzeard.

As part of the village’s promotion drive, the gig featuring this entertaining band from York will take place in the Mechanics Institute on Saturday, January 28.

The Hyde Family Jam are famed for putting a unique spin on popular hits, remixed as ‘folk gone wrong’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An outstanding live act, audiences can expect high energy mayhem involving vocals, guitar, accordion, violin and double bass.

But the band are also playing a part in supporting this rural area by agreeing to play in a much smaller venue than usual, and offering lots of time and advice to help our aim of making Kirkby Malzeard a music venue.

Most Popular

The show is being presented by Kirkby Live, which is supported by The Kirkby Malzeard Business and Community Group.

Kirkby Live has organised bus transport to the gig from Ripon as an environmentally friendly means of encouraging people from outside the village to join in the fun and also to avoid drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated coach will leave Ripon bus station at 6.30pm and will return to Ripon after the gig, leaving Kirkby Malzeard at 10.30pm.

The Kirkby Malzeard Business and Community Group focusses on networking to bring together community cohesion and also promoting local businesses and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad