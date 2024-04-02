Fans look forward to show by UK's leading Joni Mitchell band Hejira live at Harrogate Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The seven-piece Hejira will bring the 1970s masterpiece works of the legendary singer-songwriter to Harrogate Theatre trailed by an awesome live reputation.

Focusing on Joni’s Shadows and Light touring band era, this masterful collective of highly-experienced jazz musicians focus on classic tracks such as Woodstock, Coyote, In France They Kiss On Main Street, Blue Motel Room, Free Man In Paris, A Case Of You, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But founding member and guitarist Pete Oxley, tells the Harrogate Advertiser, Hejira were formed, initially, for a ‘one-off gig’ and had no idea what was coming.

Coming to Harrogate to honour the masterpiece works of Joni Mitchell - The seven-piece Hejira includes, pictured, Hattie Whitehead (vocals and guitar), Pete Oxley (guitar), Marc Cecil (percussion) and Rick Finlay (drums). (Picture contributed)

"We’ve only been together for just over a year,” he said.

"I’ve run a jazz club at The Spin in Oxford for the last 25 years.

"I’d always loved Joni Mitchell, especially her 1970s albums like Hissing of Summer Lawns, Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter, Mingus and Hejira.

“In 2022 I decided to do something for a Christmas night and asked some musicians I knew if they’d get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gig sold out so fast, we thought we’d better do another one.

"Now we’re touring the UK.”

Much of the instant success of Hejira, is down to Pete having selected a personnel that are not only great jazz players in their own rights, but also great fans of this music.

In particular, lead vocalist Hattie Whitehead is already being acclaimed for capturing the poise, power and beauty of Joni’s vocals and the incredible instrumental skills of Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays, Michael Brecker, Jaco Pastorius and Don Alias.

John Etheridge, one of the UK’s leasing guitar players, said of Hejira recently: “I was mesmerized by their interpretation of Joni Mitchell with the sensational vocals of Hattie Whitehead and an illustrious band led by Pete Oxley”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But one thing Hejira are definitively not is a tribute band, Pete emphasises.

"We have a world class singer but the important thing is that our band should have the spirit and the feel of Joni Mitchell.”