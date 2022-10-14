Famous Yorkshire TV presenters for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival
Two of Yorkshire’s most popular TV presenters have booked their places at this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.
Former ITV Calendar news presenters Christine Talbot and Gaynor Barnes will be putting their years of presenting skills to good use when they each interview one of this year’s guest writers.
While Christine will be interviewing Antique Roadshow’s Ronnie Archer-Morgan about his autobiography, Would it Surprise You to Know, Gaynor will be in conversation with Radio 5’s Nihal Arthanayake – whose book is coincidentally titled How to Have Better Conversations.
Ronnie Archer-Morganis appearing at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at 11.30am on Saturday, October 22.
Nihal Arthanayake is on the Raworths Harrogate Literature stage at 1pm on Saturday, October 22.
The festival runs from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23.
Tickets for all this year’s events are available by calling the box office on 01423 562 303 or going online at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/raworths-literature-festival/