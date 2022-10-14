Famous Yorkshire TV presenters for Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival

Taking part in Harrogate literary event - Former ITV Calendar news presenters Christine Talbot and Gaynor Barnes with Raworths Managing Partner Simon Morris.

Former ITV Calendar news presenters Christine Talbot and Gaynor Barnes will be putting their years of presenting skills to good use when they each interview one of this year’s guest writers.

While Christine will be interviewing Antique Roadshow’s Ronnie Archer-Morgan about his autobiography, Would it Surprise You to Know, Gaynor will be in conversation with Radio 5’s Nihal Arthanayake – whose book is coincidentally titled How to Have Better Conversations.

Ronnie Archer-Morganis appearing at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at 11.30am on Saturday, October 22.

Nihal Arthanayake is on the Raworths Harrogate Literature stage at 1pm on Saturday, October 22.

The festival runs from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23.