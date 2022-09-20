This Friday, September 23, will see the premiere at Harrogate's glittering Royal Hall of The Man Who Captured Sunlight, a new stage play on the life of Harrogate legend Samson Fox.

The much-anticipated major production is expected to see Fox's descendants, who are acting royalty themselves, in the audience at Harrogate's grandest venue as actor Joe Standerline takes on the role of Samson Fox.

The latter was the town's mayor in the late 19th century who changed the town then went on to change the world but who also found himself embroiled in a notorious court case with literary figure Jerome K Jerome.

Actor Jo Standerline in Harrogate's Royal Hall as Samson Fox. (Picture by Lorne Campbell)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fox's inventions laid the foundations of affordable, safe travel, as well as gas lighting.

A philanthropist, his legacy to the arts ensured the creation of Harrogate’s Royal Hall and the Royal College of Music in London.

As the great grandfather to actors Edward and James Fox, he also left the UK its most famed theatrical acting dynasty.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren have starred in major TV shows and movies, from Edward Fox in the Day of the Jackal, to Emilia Fox in Silent Witness, and Freddie Fox in The Crown.

Freddie Fox, the brother of Emilia, will attend the matinee performance and take part in an audience Q&A.

The renowned actor Joanna David, Freddie’s mother, will also attend the matinee performance.

Joe Standerline, the actor playing Samson, has appeared in TV shows such as Victoria (ITV), The Full Monty (Disney Plus) and Safe (Netflix).

It is the first time the remarkable story of one of the UK’s most meteoric inventors is being brought to dramatic life on stage.

The cast of professional actors are from the North of Watford agency, supported by local volunteers.

Written by Doctor Who writer Gavin Collinson, the play focuses on the dramatic trial.

Cause UK, the Harrogate-based creative agency are producers and sponsors of the play.

The Man Who Captured Sunlight premieres in Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Friday, September 23 2022.