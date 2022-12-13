Famous comedians record football podcast at Harrogate brewery in first live show

Harrogate brewery Rooster's collaborated with comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde for the Comedians Playing Fantasy Premier League podcast's live debut.

The collaboration between top comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde and Rooster’s Brewery saw the Comedians Playing Fantasy Premier League podcast recorded live from the family-run independent business’s base at Hornbeam Park.

Fans of the podcast, which was recently shortlisted for Podcast of the Year at The Football Supporters Association Awards, were treated to an intimate and unique show held at Rooster’s taproom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the event, which took place last Sunday, December 11, sold out in a few days.

Comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde on stage at Rooster’s Brewery Taproom in Harrogate.

Most Popular

The show included many of the regular features listeners to the podcast have come to enjoy on a weekly basis and was recorded live for release later this week.

Rooster’s Commercial Director, Tom Fozard said: “I’m not sure hosting a live podcast recording with two of the country’s most highly respected comedians is something many people would expect from a brewery, but I was delighted we were able to make it happen and would like to thank Jon, Matt and Danny, the podcast’s producer, once again for trusting Rooster’s to play host to the first CPFPL live show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooster’s first joined forces with the popular comedy and sports podcast for their second season earlier in the year, becoming a sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

As good hosts, the series of eight episodes sees Jon and Matt, discuss the Brewery and Taproom while sampling a selection of Rooster’s beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad